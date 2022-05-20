Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $45,122.90 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $46,106.27.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21.

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $262,837.74.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

