Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $68,762.28 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

