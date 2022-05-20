Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $24,335.52 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $24,335.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,700.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25.

On Thursday, February 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63.

Zendesk stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Zendesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

