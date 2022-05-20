Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 1.6%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40). Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 129,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05. The firm has a market cap of £36.99 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,970.41). Insiders have acquired 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,000 in the last quarter.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

