Inspirato (ISPO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO):

5/20/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Inspirato had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00.

5/11/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

5/5/2022 – Inspirato was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/22/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/15/2022 – Inspirato was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2022 – Inspirato is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Inspirato was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $1,794,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

