Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

