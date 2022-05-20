International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

International Media Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

