Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Shares Down 1%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.87. Approximately 1,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.