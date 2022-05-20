Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 282,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,724. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

