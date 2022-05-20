Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.90 and last traded at $121.55. Approximately 5,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.