Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.00. 1,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,060,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

