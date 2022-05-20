iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $376,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $103.19. 358,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,693,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

