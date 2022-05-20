iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,305 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

