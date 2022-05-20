iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,643 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90.

