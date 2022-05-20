iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 80,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,563 shares.The stock last traded at $37.91 and had previously closed at $38.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 674.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.