iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 175,591 shares.The stock last traded at $82.27 and had previously closed at $83.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $379,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

