iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,776,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.