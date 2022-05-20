iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.24

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 194610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

