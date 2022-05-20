iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IVE traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

