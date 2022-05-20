iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 364,106 shares.The stock last traded at $65.82 and had previously closed at $67.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.