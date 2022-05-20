iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

