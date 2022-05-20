iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.44

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.44 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 8166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

