J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,615. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.