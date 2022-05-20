Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) to announce $8.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $32.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $32.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.59 billion to $34.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Jabil has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.