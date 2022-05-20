Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

