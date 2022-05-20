Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) EVP Acquires $100,019.04 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,506.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,382,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.