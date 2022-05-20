JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $53.89. 43,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,274,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,651,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

