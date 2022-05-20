JOE Market Cap Tops $102.35 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. JOE has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and $10.00 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 268,457,592 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

