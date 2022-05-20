Jonathan D. Lee Sells 230 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 230 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $18,685.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 428,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

