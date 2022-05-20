Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 162,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,425. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

