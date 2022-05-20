JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 50,758 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $163,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

