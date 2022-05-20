JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $165,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

