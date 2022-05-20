JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $167,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after purchasing an additional 267,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $178.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $183.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.