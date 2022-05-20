JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $176 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.02% of Toll Brothers worth $175,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 927,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 120,897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

