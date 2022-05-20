JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $185.76 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $185,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $40.10 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

