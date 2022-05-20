Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.60

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
