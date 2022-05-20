Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kamada updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

