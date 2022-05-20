KeyCorp Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $729.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $610.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.38.

PANW stock opened at $436.37 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $337.13 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

