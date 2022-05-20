KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $261,555.08

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $261,555.08 and $205.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.