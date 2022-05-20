KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $80.65 Average PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 242,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

