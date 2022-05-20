Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after buying an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. 673,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,887. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.