Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 807.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.17).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.71) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 753.60 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14).
Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
