Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 807.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.09) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.71) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.43) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 753.60 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 757.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

