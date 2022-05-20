Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0006

Landbox (LAND) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $47,666.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 241.4% against the dollar and now trades at $867.40 or 0.02968150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,205.43 or 1.75218525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

