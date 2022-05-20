Laraway Financial Inc Acquires New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

