LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) PT Raised to $25.00

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. AXA S.A. owned about 0.90% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

