Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.