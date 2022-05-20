Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.