Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $64,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 43,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,191. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

