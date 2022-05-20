Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $206.27

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $206.27 and last traded at $208.62, with a volume of 2068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.06.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.