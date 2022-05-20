Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average of $251.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

