Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,133 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

